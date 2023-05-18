Advanced search
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:55:16 2023-05-18 pm EDT
317.85 USD   +0.34%
05:57pNvidia, AMD, Micron lead chip sector higher with AI, Japan in focus
RE
12:36pNasdaq jumps as growth stocks back in play, debt ceiling deal optimism prevails
RE
12:10pMeta announces AI training and inference chip project
RE
Nvidia, AMD, Micron lead chip sector higher with AI, Japan in focus

05/18/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara

(Reuters) - Shares in Nvdia Corp, Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology on Thursday provided the biggest boosts to the chip sector, which outperformed the broader market as investors looked for ways to invest in artificial intelligence and in Japan.

Shares in chip design software company Synopsys shares ended up 8.7% after it forecast better-than-expected third-quarter profit estimates, saying increased use of AI and automation boosted its business.

Nvidia shares were up 5.0%, while the Philadelphia semiconductor index gained 3.2%.

Micron's shares climbed 4.1% after announcing it would invest up to 500 billion yen ($3.70 billion) in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology in Japan in the next few years with Japanese government support.

Japan's President Fumio Kishida asked executives from companies, such as Micron, Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC), to invest in Japan ahead of a three-day Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, where member countries will discuss what they see as China's economically coercive policies and its accumulation of sensitive technology.

Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh put Thursday's rally down to continued investor interest in the emergence of artificial intelligence as the hottest new technology, more so than the news from Japan.

"While it's encouraging that companies and countries are working together to expand capacity, for investors when companies are building new plants, it's generally not rewarding in the short term because that's where all the free cash flow goes," said Forrest.

The money manager, who also cited Synopsys results as a positive sign for the chip sector, however, noted that investors see chips as the part of the AI story they can buy into today as "there's no one company you can buy that's the lynchpin" for AI.

AMD shares were up 4.0% while Intel added 2.8%. Nvidia, which is up 116% so far in 2023, is due to report quarterly results on May 24.

Nvidia shares hit highest level since December 2021 while Micron shares touched highest point since June 2022.

Trailing behind the chip sector, the S&P 500 technology index was up 2.1% and the S&P 500 growth index rose at a slower 1.0% pace.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 4.03% 107.93 Delayed Quote.60.18%
INTEL CORPORATION 2.81% 29.68 Delayed Quote.9.23%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 4.08% 67.57 Delayed Quote.27.51%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 1.49% 572.231 Real-time Quote.10.15%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 4.97% 316.78 Delayed Quote.106.50%
S&P 500 0.94% 4198.05 Real-time Quote.8.32%
SYNOPSYS INC. 8.65% 409.71 Delayed Quote.17.49%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 2.20% 93 End-of-day quote.25.34%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 2.12% 530 End-of-day quote.18.17%
TOPIX INDEX 1.14% 2157.85 Delayed Quote.12.79%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 30 046 M - -
Net income 2024 8 160 M - -
Net cash 2024 7 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 91,3x
Yield 2024 0,06%
Capitalization 746 B 746 B -
EV / Sales 2024 24,6x
EV / Sales 2025 19,4x
Nbr of Employees 26 196
Free-Float 95,4%
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION106.50%746 341
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.17%436 887
BROADCOM INC.17.59%274 115
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.60.18%167 075
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.07%150 071
INTEL CORPORATION9.23%120 417
