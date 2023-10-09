By Will Feuer

Nvidia canceled its artificial intelligence summit in Tel Aviv, Israel, that was scheduled for next week after Hamas attacked Israel over the weekend.

The event was scheduled for Oct. 15-16. Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang had planned to give a keynote address on Oct. 16.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by the situation," Nvidia said on the website for the conference. "The safety and well-being of our participants are our top priority, and we believe this is the best course of action to ensure everyone's safety."

