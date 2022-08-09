Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:33 2022-08-09 pm EDT
169.04 USD   -5.00%
01:11pNvidia, Companies to Collaborate on Evolving 3D Tech Beyond Visual Effects
DJ
12:43pVirtual Assistants and Digital Humans on Pace to Ace Turing Test With New NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine
AQ
12:36pNVIDIA Announces Major Release of Omniverse With New USD Connectors and Tools, Simulation Technologies and Developer Frameworks
AQ
Nvidia, Companies to Collaborate on Evolving 3D Tech Beyond Visual Effects

08/09/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


Nvidia Corp. on Tuesday said it is collaborating with a fleet of companies to evolve 3D technology beyond visual effects to become a foundation of the metaverse and 3D internet.

The graphics-chip maker said it is working with Walt Disney Co.'s Pixar Animation Studios, Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc. and others to pursue a multi-year roadmap to expand universal scene description, a high-performance extensible software platform for constructing animated 3D scenes invented by Pixar, capabilities beyond visual effects. Nvidia said expanding its capabilities would enable it to better support industrial metaverse applications in architecture, engineering, robotics and more.

Nvidia said at a special address that plans to evolve universal scene description will include international support. To accelerate development and adoption of the software platform, the company also said it developed an open suite that developers can use for tests.

"Beyond media and entertainment, USD will give 3D artists, designers, developers and others the ability to work collaboratively across diverse workflows and applications as they build virtual worlds," said Rev Lebaredian, vice president of Omniverse and simulation technology at NVIDIA.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1310ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. -1.83% 426.35 Delayed Quote.-23.40%
AUTODESK, INC. -1.51% 217.36 Delayed Quote.-21.16%
FLOKI INU (/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) 2.74% 0.4792 End-of-day quote.-51.95%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -5.26% 168.54 Delayed Quote.-35.44%
PAX DOLLAR (USDP/USD) 0.00% 1 End-of-day quote.0.01%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.45% 107.55 Delayed Quote.-31.16%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 594 M - -
Net income 2023 5 571 M - -
Net cash 2023 15 676 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 82,5x
Yield 2023 0,09%
Capitalization 446 B 446 B -
EV / Sales 2023 14,5x
EV / Sales 2024 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 22 473
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 177,93 $
Average target price 230,10 $
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-35.44%445 539
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-16.75%442 088
BROADCOM INC.-17.13%220 295
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-2.21%167 026
QUALCOMM, INC.-19.17%165 991
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-28.90%161 545