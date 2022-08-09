Nvidia, Companies to Collaborate on Evolving 3D Tech Beyond Visual Effects

By Denny Jacob

Nvidia Corp. on Tuesday said it is collaborating with a fleet of companies to evolve 3D technology beyond visual effects to become a foundation of the metaverse and 3D internet.

The graphics-chip maker said it is working with Walt Disney Co.'s Pixar Animation Studios, Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc. and others to pursue a multi-year roadmap to expand universal scene description, a high-performance extensible software platform for constructing animated 3D scenes invented by Pixar, capabilities beyond visual effects. Nvidia said expanding its capabilities would enable it to better support industrial metaverse applications in architecture, engineering, robotics and more.

Nvidia said at a special address that plans to evolve universal scene description will include international support. To accelerate development and adoption of the software platform, the company also said it developed an open suite that developers can use for tests.

"Beyond media and entertainment, USD will give 3D artists, designers, developers and others the ability to work collaboratively across diverse workflows and applications as they build virtual worlds," said Rev Lebaredian, vice president of Omniverse and simulation technology at NVIDIA.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1310ET