NVIDIA : Jefferies raises its price target on the stock

June 24, 2024 at 08:47 am EDT

Jefferies maintains its Buy rating on Nvidia shares, with a price target raised from $135 to $150, to 'reflect the positive outlook observed' during a trip to Asia.



NVDA remains dominant and influential, which could significantly affect the growth of Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Arteris (ALAB), the broker believes.



On June 26, we will be meeting with the management teams of four of the five AI companies (NVDA, AVGO (Broadcom Inc.), MRVL and ALAB) in our basket to obtain further information on their strategy and products in the AI ecosystem', the analyst points out.





