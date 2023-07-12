--SoftBank Group's chip design unit Arm is in discussion to bring in Nvidia as an anchor investor in its planned initial public offering, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

--Arm is planning for a potential New York listing as soon as September, the FT report said.

--Nvidia's bid to acquire Arm last year was abandoned after regulators challenged the deal.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/44mFPBd

