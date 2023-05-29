Advanced search
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
389.46 USD   +2.54%
02:34aWPP, Nvidia Team Up to Build AI-Enabled Content Engine
DJ
02:33aNvidia, MediaTek partner on connected car technology
RE
12:53aWorld's Leading Electronics Manufacturers Adopt NVIDIA Generative AI and Omniverse to Digitalize State-of-the-Art Factories
AQ
Nvidia, MediaTek partner on connected car technology

05/29/2023 | 02:33am EDT
A man holds a processor signed by Nvidia Corp CEO Jensen Huang after his speech at the COMPUTEX forum in Taipei

DETROIT (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp and MediaTek Inc on Monday said they will collaborate on technology to power advanced vehicle infotainment systems that can stream video or games or interact with drivers using artificial intelligence.

Under the agreement, announced at the Computex technology trade show in Taipei, MediaTek will integrate an Nvidia graphic processing unit chiplet and Nvidia software into the system-on-chips it supplies to automakers for infotainment displays.

MediaTek systems using Nvidia software would be compatible with automated driving systems based on Nvidia technology, the companies said. Dashboard displays could show the environment around the vehicle, while cameras would monitor the driver.

In-vehicle displays and entertainment systems are becoming more complex as automakers add features such as gaming, artificial intelligence for voice-activated features, driver monitoring systems and displays related to automated driving.

Qualcomm, MediaTek's chief rival in the smartphone market, has also been courting automakers. Qualcomm and SalesForce earlier this year announced a partnership to develop a new connected vehicle platform.

The partnership with MediaTek gives Nvidia wider access to the $12 billion market for infotainment system-on-chips, the companies said.

Nvidia has focused on premium automotive brands such as Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar Land Rover. MediaTek, which has its base in the Android smartphone chip sector, sells its Dimensity Auto technology to lower-priced, mass market vehicle lines, and has strengths in mobile connectivity and Android systems.

"There are a lot of segments they are addressing that Nvidia has not addressed," said Danny Shapiro, Nvidia's vice president, automotive.

The companies did not identify future automotive customers.

(Reporting By Joe White; Additional reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Joseph White


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIATEK INC. 3.11% 730 End-of-day quote.16.80%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 1.69% 71.45 Delayed Quote.16.35%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 2.54% 389.46 Delayed Quote.166.50%
QUALCOMM, INC. 6.09% 110.35 Delayed Quote.0.37%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 2.63% 215.44 Delayed Quote.62.49%
