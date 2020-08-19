Nvidia Posts Record Sales as Pandemic Sustains Demand for Gaming, Data-Center Chips

By Maria Armental

Graphic-chip maker Nvidia Corp. continued its run of strong financial performance during the pandemic, posting record sales in the latest quarter propelled by strong demand for online gaming and remote computing services.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company said earnings per share for the quarter ended July 31 rose to 99 cents from 90 cents in the year-ago period driven by a 50% jump in sales to $3.87 billion. Wall Street expected earnings of 95 cents a share and $3.65 billion in revenue.

Nvidia shares have surged during the health crisis, making it the best performing stock in the S&P 500 index and overtaking Intel Corp. as the largest U.S. semiconductor company by value. While Intel has stumbled with development of its newest chips, punishing the stock, Nvidia has enjoyed investor favor because its chips -- optimized to run the intense calculations for graphics -- are in hot demand as people turn to videogames for distraction while stuck at home. The company is now valued at around $300 billion after its stock more than doubled this year, almost $100 billion more than Intel. Intel, in turn, has seen its stock fall almost 20% in 2020.

Nvidia shares fell 1% in Wednesday trading before it announced earnings and slid 0.52% in after-hours trading.

Nvidia also has benefited from higher demand for cloud-computing infrastructure as more companies have shifted working remotely, helping deliver growth for vendors such as Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

Many of Nvidia's chips also are sold to data centers, where they make rapid calculations that power artificial intelligence. The company's supercomputers are being used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Nvidia in May said it shipped the first DGX A100 -- a new line of high-performance computers -- to the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory for Covid-19 research.

The company said last quarter's data-center business, which includes DGX sales and revenue from recently acquired Mellanox Technologies, more than doubled to a record $1.75 billion. Revenue at its games segment increased 26% to $1.65 billion.

Nvidia, for the current quarter, projects about $4.4 billion in revenue. Wall Street is expecting $3.97 billion, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet.

The company, though, wasn't immune to effects of the pandemic on the wider economy. Sales for its professional visualization segment fell 30% from a year ago because corporate customers delayed workstation spending, Nvidia said. Sales to the hard-hit car sector, down 47% year-over-year, also weighed on revenue.

"Despite the pandemic's impact on our professional visualization and automotive platforms, we are well positioned to grow, as gaming, AI, cloud computing and autonomous machines drive the next industrial revolution around the world," Chief Executive Jensen Huang said.

