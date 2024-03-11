By Mauro Orru

Nvidia said its NeMo artificial intelligence platform was created in full compliance with copyright law, after a group of authors filed a class-action complaint saying that the chip maker used some of their books without permission to train its models.

The complaint, filed Friday to the San Francisco division of the Northern District of California, pits Nvidia against authors Abdi Nazemian, Brian Keene and Stewart O'Nan. The three own registered copyrights in books that they say Nvidia used to train NeMo--a cloud-native framework to build, customize, and deploy generative AI models.

"We respect the rights of all content creators and believe we created NeMo in full compliance with copyright law," an Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Nvidia rolled out NeMo in 2022, saying the platform would help developers to adapt so-called large language models and deploy AI applications for content generation, text summarization, code development and chatbots.

The complaint alleges that Nvidia infringed the copyrights of Nazemian's "Like A Love Story", Keene's "Ghost Walk" and O'Nan's "Last Night At The Lobster" to train NeMo models, saying the plaintiffs are entitled to damages and the restitution of profits.

While the exact amount of damages the authors could claim from Nvidia is yet to be determined, conservative estimates from lawyers working on the case exceed hundreds of millions of dollars.

