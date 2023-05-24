Advanced search
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:22:10 2023-05-24 pm EDT
379.50 USD   +24.27%
05:21pNvidia Shares Surge 20% as 2Q Outlook Blows Past Estimates
DJ
05:11pTech Down as Debt-Limit Negotiations Hit Impasse -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:43pNVIDIA Fiscal Q1 Tops Estimates, Issues Guidance; Shares Jump After-Hours
MT
Nvidia Shares Surge 20% as 2Q Outlook Blows Past Estimates

05/24/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


Nvidia shares surged 20% to $366.56 in aftermarket trading Wednesday after its outlook for the second quarter blew past expectations.

The stock, which closed down 0.5% at $305.38, is trading above its all-time closing high of $333.76, which took place on Nov. 29, 2021.

The chip giant forecast second-quarter revenue around $11 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $7.17 billion.

Chief Executive Jensen Huang said accelerated computing and generative artificial intelligence is propelling two simultaneous transitions in the computer industry. "We are significantly increasing our supply to meet surging demand for them," he said, referring to Nvidia's data center products.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-23 1720ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 30 181 M - -
Net income 2024 8 262 M - -
Net cash 2024 7 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 91,6x
Yield 2024 0,06%
Capitalization 755 B 755 B -
EV / Sales 2024 24,8x
EV / Sales 2025 19,5x
Nbr of Employees 26 196
Free-Float 95,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 305,38 $
Average target price 298,48 $
Spread / Average Target -2,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION109.99%758 954
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED17.06%446 292
BROADCOM INC.22.78%286 218
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.66.93%174 112
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.74%154 065
INTEL CORPORATION11.65%123 086
