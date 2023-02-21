Nvidia Supports Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

By Sabela Ojea

Nvidia Corp. said that it now supports Microsoft Corp.'s acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. after signing a 10-year cloud agreement with the software giant.

Under the agreement, Microsoft will integrate its Xbox PC games into the graphics chip maker's GeForce Now cloud gaming service, the companies said Tuesday.

"The partnership delivers increased choice to gamers and resolves Nvidia's concerns with Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Nvidia therefore is offering its full support for regulatory approval of the acquisition," the companies said.

The cloud service deal will allow gamers to stream Xbox PC titles from GeForce Now to PCs, Apple Inc.'s macOS, Google Chromebooks and smartphones, among other devices.

It will also enable Activision Blizzard PC titles, such as Call of Duty, to be streamed on GeForce Now once Microsoft closes the acquisition of the video game holding group, the companies added.

Xbox Game Studios, the video gaming brand created and owned by Microsoft, has published franchises such as Age of Empires and Forza.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1349ET