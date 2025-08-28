Wedbush reiterates its 'outperform' rating and $210 target price for Nvidia shares, following the AI chip specialist's Q2 earnings release.



Although the stock fell slightly after close, our takeaways from this release were almost entirely positive, the broker says, noting management's usual caution regarding its revenue forecasts.



While acknowledging Nvidia's continued inability to ship to China as "perhaps the only exception" to this positive picture, Wedbush points out that this, conversely, makes the group's targets "even more impressive."



We believe that Nvidia will probably navigate the current delicate geopolitical situation to re-enter the Chinese market (probably with Blackwell-based products), creating upside potential for our estimates, it adds.