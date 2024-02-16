Nvidia: a week of record highs as earnings approach

Nvidia continues its irresistible ascent on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, following new highs reached this week, amid optimism in the run-up to quarterly results.



The chipmaker is currently up 1%, bringing its gains since Monday to over 1.8%.



With a valuation of over $1,800 billion, Nvidia became the third-largest US market capitalization this week, behind Microsoft and Apple.800 billion, Nvidia this week became the third-largest US market capitalization, behind Microsoft and Apple.



Buoyed by the current craze surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), the stock has risen from $475 at the start of the year to $740, an increase of almost 50% in two and a half months.



The explosion of AI-powered generative applications, such as ChatGPT, has generated unprecedented demand for supercomputing processors, in which the Californian group specializes.



According to Wedbush Securities estimates, this technological revolution is likely to generate cumulative investments of the order of $1,000 billion in the tech sector over the next ten years.



Optimism therefore prevails ahead of the release of the Group's quarterly results, scheduled for the evening of Wednesday February 21.



Analysts at UBS, who are Buy on the stock, raised their target on the share this week from $580 to $850, expecting the Group to significantly exceed market expectations and to raise its targets on the occasion.



