Nvidia: analysts unanimously hail results

November 22, 2023 at 11:04 am EST

Despite a rather lukewarm reception on the stock market, Wall Street analysts were unanimous in their praise of Nvidia's quarterly results, which came in better than expected and above forecasts.



Last night, the chipmaker reported above-consensus figures, boosted by strong sales in areas such as data centers, video games and visualization tools for professionals.



We like the development opportunities Nvidia offers and see a bright future for the company for a long time to come", commented Wedbush Securities this morning.



In its note, the research firm maintains its 'outperform' rating on the stock, with an unchanged target price of $600.



Analysts at New Street Research, who are also Buy on the stock, welcome the improved outlook to 2025 and set their target at $700.



Wells Fargo remains 'Outperform', but raises its target from $600 to $675, noting that the group expects a 'significant' drop in sales in China in the current quarter, but that this shortfall should be more than offset by the dynamism of other geographical areas.



Mizuho points out that the processor manufacturer has forecast sales of $20 billion for the quarter ending in January, against a consensus of $17.9 billion.



The intermediary, who lists the stock as a "top pick" within the sector, has raised its target from $590 to $625, noting that AI-related spending is expected to increase tenfold by 2027.



Of the 38 analysts following the stock, 37 are currently positioned as Buy investors, while only one has a "Hold" recommendation.



After gaining more than 240% since the beginning of the year, the stock was the victim of some profit-taking on Wednesday morning on Wall Street, and was down by around 3.5% at the end of the morning.



"Some people are also questioning the sustainability of such levels of growth", observes an insider.



