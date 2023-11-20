Nvidia: close to record highs on eve of results

Nvidia is back towards its all-time highs on Monday on Wall Street on the eve of its results, which analysts believe could be accompanied by a favorable outlook.



The stock, up 0.8%, peaked this morning at nearly $500, giving it a market capitalization of $1,228,000 billion.



With a gain of 237% this year, the chipmaker is one of the main contributors to the Nasdaq Composite's almost 35% rise since January 1.



Tomorrow evening, after the close of Wall Street trading, the company will publish its financial statements for the August-October period, the third quarter of its fiscal year.



Analysts are expecting sales of $16.2 billion, and a forecast of $18 billion for the fourth fiscal quarter, due to the strength of the data center processor market.



