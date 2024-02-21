Nokia today announced its collaboration with Nvidia to 'revolutionize the future of AI-ready Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions'.

The collaboration, which further strengthens Nokia's anyRAN approach, aims to position AI as a fundamental element in transforming the future of the telecommunications network industry.

Nokia believes that this partnership should deliver additional value to end-users through the introduction of innovative AI services for telecommunications.

' Bringing the power of Nvidia's advanced computing to Nokia's platform will provide more powerful and energy-efficient Cloud RAN solutions', commented Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president of telecommunications at Nvidia.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.