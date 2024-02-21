Nvidia: collaboration with Nokia on AI and RAN
The collaboration, which further strengthens Nokia's anyRAN approach, aims to position AI as a fundamental element in transforming the future of the telecommunications network industry.
Nokia believes that this partnership should deliver additional value to end-users through the introduction of innovative AI services for telecommunications.
' Bringing the power of Nvidia's advanced computing to Nokia's platform will provide more powerful and energy-efficient Cloud RAN solutions', commented Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president of telecommunications at Nvidia.
