  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:14:59 2023-04-12 am EDT
274.24 USD   +0.94%
09:03aNvidia enhances mid-range video gaming chip with AI technology
RE
09:01aNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Brings Power of Ada Lovelace Architecture and DLSS 3 to Millions More Gamers and Creators, Starting at $599
AQ
06:38aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; AMC Entertainment Holdings Poised to Rise, Riot Platforms to Fall
MT
Nvidia enhances mid-range video gaming chip with AI technology

04/12/2023 | 09:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows NVIDIA logo

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday it is packing one of its mid-range chips for gamers with more artificial intelligence features to improve graphics, underscoring the importance of gaming for the company despite the segment's slowing revenue.

The new RTX 4070 chip, which Nvidia will start shipping on Thursday, will cost $599, putting it near the middle of the company's range of graphics processing units (GPUs), which list for up to $1,600.

The chip that it updates, the RTX 3060, is the fourth most popular gaming chip on the market, according to survey data in March from game distribution platform Steam.

While Nvidia's data center chips for training artificial intelligence systems such as ChatGPT have powered the company's revenue growth in recent years, the company still got about a third of its $26.9 billion in fiscal 2023 revenue from gaming chips, though gaming revenue was down by 27%, dragged down by a sagging overall PC market.

Nvidia's chips help PC video games render images on to high-resolution screens more quickly to make games look more realistic. The 4070 chips will be the cheapest available that use Nvidia's newest AI technology to do so.

Rather than calculate precisely what the value of each pixel on a screen should be, which can take extra time, the newest Nvidia gaming chips use artificial intelligence to predict what about seven out of every eight pixels should be, including generating entire frames using AI.

A game "is not like a movie where everything's been pre-recorded. It's dynamic, it's moving, and there's user input. I can't just put a frame halfway between two frames. I have to really understand the motion between the two frames," Justin Walker, senior director of Nvidia's GeForce products, said in an interview.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 29 883 M - -
Net income 2024 8 118 M - -
Net cash 2024 7 149 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 83,3x
Yield 2024 0,06%
Capitalization 670 B 670 B -
EV / Sales 2024 22,2x
EV / Sales 2025 17,7x
Nbr of Employees 26 196
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 271,69 $
Average target price 276,99 $
Spread / Average Target 1,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION85.91%669 988
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.83%445 076
BROADCOM INC.11.17%259 147
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.87%162 999
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.47.41%151 519
QUALCOMM, INC.12.40%137 781
