Nvidia has announced a major agreement with the South Korean government, Samsung, SK Group, Hyundai, LG, and NAVER to deploy 260,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) as part of a national artificial intelligence program. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, presented the initiative at the APEC summit in Gyeongju, emphasizing the importance of "creating a true technology ecosystem."
The project includes the establishment of 'AI factories' by major industrial groups, each equipped with 50,000 to 60,000 Blackwell GPUs, to accelerate robotics, manufacturing, mobility, and digital twins. The South Korean Ministry of Science and ICT will coordinate a sovereign AI program based on the clouds of NHN, Kakao, and NAVER.
The initiative also includes the development of Korean language models, quantum research with KISTI, and work on 6G mobile networks and AI-RAN. Finally, Nvidia plans to support local startups through its Inception program and a center of excellence dedicated to AI training and innovation.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
