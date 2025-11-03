Nvidia has announced a major agreement with the South Korean government, Samsung, SK Group, Hyundai, LG, and NAVER to deploy 260,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) as part of a national artificial intelligence program. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, presented the initiative at the APEC summit in Gyeongju, emphasizing the importance of "creating a true technology ecosystem."



The project includes the establishment of 'AI factories' by major industrial groups, each equipped with 50,000 to 60,000 Blackwell GPUs, to accelerate robotics, manufacturing, mobility, and digital twins. The South Korean Ministry of Science and ICT will coordinate a sovereign AI program based on the clouds of NHN, Kakao, and NAVER.



The initiative also includes the development of Korean language models, quantum research with KISTI, and work on 6G mobile networks and AI-RAN. Finally, Nvidia plans to support local startups through its Inception program and a center of excellence dedicated to AI training and innovation.