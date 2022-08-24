Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:07 2022-08-24 pm EDT
166.79 USD   -2.92%
04:46pNVIDIA Q2 Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises -- Shares Down After Hours
MT
04:34pNVIDIA : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:32pNvidia forecasts dull third-quarter sales on weak gaming demand
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nvidia forecasts dull third-quarter sales on weak gaming demand

08/24/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp predicted third-quarter revenue below market expectations on Wednesday after weak gaming demand led to a 19% sequential decline in second-quarter sales.

The gaming industry is showing signs of weakness as consumers pull back from discretionary purchases such as video-gaming gear amid decades-high inflation.

Chipmakers have also been struggling with supply-chain snarls ahead of the key holiday period due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and COVID-19 curbs in China's manufacturing hubs.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of $5.90 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts had estimated $6.95 billion, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.24% 172.22 Delayed Quote.-41.58%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.52% 59.8123 Delayed Quote.-19.77%
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
04:46pNVIDIA Q2 Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises -- Shares Down After Hours
MT
04:34pNVIDIA : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:32pNvidia forecasts dull third-quarter sales on weak gaming demand
RE
04:29pNvidia predicts third-quarter sales below expectations
RE
04:28pNVIDIA Q2 Professional Visualization Revenue at $496 Million, vs. Visible Alpha Analyst..
MT
04:26pNVIDIA Q2 Data Center Revenue at $3.81 Billion, vs. Visible Alpha Analyst Consensus of ..
MT
04:25pNVIDIA Sees Q3 Gaming and Professional Visualization Revenue Down Sequentially
MT
04:23pNVIDIA Sees Q3 Revenue at $5.9 Billion, Plus or Minus 2%, vs. CIQ Analyst Consensus of ..
MT
04:23pEarnings Flash (NVDA) NVIDIA Reports Q2 EPS $0.51
MT
04:22pEarnings Flash (NVDA) NVIDIA Reports Q2 Revenue $6.7B
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 236 M - -
Net income 2023 5 638 M - -
Net cash 2023 14 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 79,3x
Yield 2023 0,10%
Capitalization 430 B 430 B -
EV / Sales 2023 14,2x
EV / Sales 2024 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 22 473
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 171,81 $
Average target price 224,84 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-41.58%430 215
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-18.21%433 032
BROADCOM INC.-20.38%213 935
QUALCOMM, INC.-23.05%158 029
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-8.46%157 633
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-35.73%149 309