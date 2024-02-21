Feb 21 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia forecast fiscal first-quarter revenue above estimates compiled by LSEG on Wednesday, banking on towering demand for its industry-leading artificial intelligence chips and improving supply chain dynamics.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $24.0 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $22.17 billion, according to LSEG data.

