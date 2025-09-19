According to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, this is the "largest technology agreement ever signed between the UK and the US." Nvidia has officially announced a £2bn investment in the UK to boost the local artificial intelligence startup ecosystem, in partnership with venture capital funds such as Accel, Balderton Capital, and Hoxton Ventures.



The announcement was made in London at an event attended by British and American leaders and industry executives.



The plan includes the deployment of 120,000 Blackwell GPUs, the largest AI infrastructure ever set up in the UK, as well as the creation of new 'AI factories' with Microsoft, OpenAI, CoreWeave, and Nscale. Nvidia will also collaborate with Oxford Quantum Circuits to build a quantum-GPU center and with techUK to develop a robotics research hub and train new talent.



The Isambard-AI supercomputer, based at the University of Bristol and powered by Nvidia's Grace Hopper chips, will be at the heart of national projects in health, climate, and public services, the company said.

























