On Tuesday evening, Nvidia unveiled new inference microservices aimed at boosting companies' generative AI models using Meta Platforms' Llama models, which are available on a self-service basis.

The chipmaker explains that companies and government agencies alike will now be able to create 'supermodels' with Nvidia AI Foundry using their own data combined with Llama 3.1 and Nvidia Nemotron models.

This new service aims to meet the growing demand for customized large language models (LLMs) displaying specific knowledge, enabling the development of generative AI applications that reflect companies' business and culture.

Some leading groups such as Accenture, Aramco AT&T and Uber are already using these new microservices to create customized Llama 3.1 models.

