On Tuesday evening, Nvidia unveiled new inference microservices aimed at boosting companies' generative AI models using Meta Platforms' Llama models, which are available on a self-service basis.
The chipmaker explains that companies and government agencies alike will now be able to create 'supermodels' with Nvidia AI Foundry using their own data combined with Llama 3.1 and Nvidia Nemotron models.
This new service aims to meet the growing demand for customized large language models (LLMs) displaying specific knowledge, enabling the development of generative AI applications that reflect companies' business and culture.
Some leading groups such as Accenture, Aramco AT&T and Uber are already using these new microservices to create customized Llama 3.1 models.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (55.9%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (44.1%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (55.6%), gaming (33.6%), professional visualization (5.7%), automotive (3.4%) and other (1.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (30.7%), Taiwan (25.9%), China (21.5%) and other (21.9%).