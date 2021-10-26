Nvidia on Track for Record High Close, Best Performer in S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is currently at $249.16, up $17.50 or 7.55%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 22, 1999)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 9, 2021, when it rose 8%

-- Currently up nine of the past 10 days

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 12.73% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Oct. 19, 2021, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Aug. 24, 2021, when it rose 14.46%

-- Up 20.27% month-to-date; on pace for best month since June 2021, when it rose 23.13%

-- Up 90.85% year-to-date

-- Up 85.99% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 27, 2020), when it closed at $133.97

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 114.92% from its 52-week closing low of $115.93 on March 8, 2021

-- Traded as high as $252.59; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 22, 1999)

-- Up 9.03% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 14, 2020, when it rose as much as 9.46%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:20:01 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-21 1141ET