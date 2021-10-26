Log in
Nvidia on Track for Record High Close, Best Performer in S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

10/26/2021 | 09:41am EDT
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is currently at $249.16, up $17.50 or 7.55%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 22, 1999)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 9, 2021, when it rose 8%

-- Currently up nine of the past 10 days

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 12.73% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Oct. 19, 2021, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Aug. 24, 2021, when it rose 14.46%

-- Up 20.27% month-to-date; on pace for best month since June 2021, when it rose 23.13%

-- Up 90.85% year-to-date

-- Up 85.99% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 27, 2020), when it closed at $133.97

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 114.92% from its 52-week closing low of $115.93 on March 8, 2021

-- Traded as high as $252.59; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 22, 1999)

-- Up 9.03% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 14, 2020, when it rose as much as 9.46%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Fourth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:20:01 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-21 1141ET

11:38aUS Stocks Advance With Technology Powering Index Gains While Yields Remain Steady in Mi..
MT
09:41aNvidia on Track for Record High Close, Best Performer in S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far ..
DJ
09:26aAdobe MAX Kicks Off With New RTX-Accelerated Adobe Lightroom Features, NVIDIA Studio Se..
PU
07:30aSOCIAL BUZZ : Most Wallstreetbets Trend Higher Lead by Ocugen, Facebook, Nvidia Corp.
MT
10/25NVIDIA : Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on NVIDIA to $260 from $225, Keeps Overweight ..
MT
10/22NVIDIA : Summit Insights Group Double Upgrades NVIDIA to Buy from Sell; Shares Climb 1%
MT
10/21REFILE-UPDATE 3-Intel shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
RE
10/21INTEL : SiFive end talks without deal - Bloomberg News
RE
10/21INTEL : SiFive end talks without deal - Bloomberg News
RE
10/21STREAM ME UP : GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Brings Next-Generation Performance to Cloud Gaming
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 758 M - -
Net income 2022 8 775 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 69,5x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 578 B 578 B -
EV / Sales 2022 22,0x
EV / Sales 2023 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 62,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 231,66 $
Average target price 228,69 $
Spread / Average Target -1,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION77.45%578 223
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.89%551 394
BROADCOM INC.19.23%214 893
INTEL CORPORATION-0.82%200 950
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS21.29%184 827
QUALCOMM, INC.-13.40%148 817