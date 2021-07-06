Nvidia on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is currently at $826.14, up $6.66 or 0.81%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 22, 1999)

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 3.25% over this period

-- Up 58.2% year-to-date

-- Up 109.22% from 52 weeks ago (July 7, 2020), when it closed at $394.87

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Traded as high as $833.68; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 22, 1999)

-- Up 1.73% at today's intraday high

-- 10th most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:30:07 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

