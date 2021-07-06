Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/06 12:12:22 pm
819.935 USD   +0.06%
11:56aThe highest-grossing companies in the US
11:49aNvidia on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
07:20aNVIDIA  : KeyBanc Adjusts NVIDIA's Price Target to $950 From $775, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nvidia on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

07/06/2021 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is currently at $826.14, up $6.66 or 0.81%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 22, 1999)

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 3.25% over this period

-- Up 58.2% year-to-date

-- Up 109.22% from 52 weeks ago (July 7, 2020), when it closed at $394.87

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 109.22% from its 52-week closing low of $394.87 on July 7, 2020

-- Traded as high as $833.68; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 22, 1999)

-- Up 1.73% at today's intraday high

-- 10th most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:30:07 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-21 1148ET

All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
11:56aThe highest-grossing companies in the US
11:49aNvidia on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
07:20aNVIDIA  : KeyBanc Adjusts NVIDIA's Price Target to $950 From $775, Keeps Overwei..
MT
06:28aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Reddit Stocks Rise Early Tuesday
MT
07/02Arm CEO says Nvidia merger better than going public
RE
07/01Qualcomm's new CEO eyes dominance in the laptop markets
RE
07/01Qualcomm's new CEO eyes dominance in the laptop markets
RE
07/01NVIDIA  : BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on NVIDIA to $1,000 From $750, Mainta..
MT
07/01GFN THURSDAY GOES FULL STEAM AHEAD : Over 700 Steam Summer Sale Games Streaming ..
PU
06/30NVIDIA  : Significant Insider Selling in Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) Continues
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 851 M - -
Net income 2022 8 108 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 718 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 62,9x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 511 B 511 B -
EV / Sales 2022 20,1x
EV / Sales 2023 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 819,48 $
Average target price 745,21 $
Spread / Average Target -9,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION56.93%474 253
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.51%549 120
INTEL CORPORATION13.93%225 765
BROADCOM INC.6.92%189 622
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED17.11%173 779
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-6.41%155 269