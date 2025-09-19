Nvidia has signed a letter of intent to invest $500m in the next funding round for Wayve, a British autonomous driving specialist. Founded in 2017, the company raised more than $1bn in 2023, led by SoftBank, with support from Nvidia and Uber.
Wayve's technology relies on machine learning and onboard cameras rather than detailed digital maps. The company operates in the UK and the US and is expanding its trials in Germany and Japan.
Alex Kendall, co-founder and CEO of Wayve, believes this partnership reflects Nvidia's confidence in Wayve's AV2.0 approach and its potential to transform the future of mobility.
