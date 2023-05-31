Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:24:43 2023-05-31 pm EDT
384.39 USD   -4.17%
Nvidia's Recent Product Announcements Further Bolster AI Position, BofA Says
MT
Nvidia rally: Retail investors stay out on growing slowdown worries
RE
Global markets live: HP Inc, American Airlines, Nvidia, Goldman Sachs...
MS
Nvidia rally: Retail investors stay out on growing slowdown worries

05/31/2023 | 12:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows NVIDIA logo

(Reuters) - The rally in the shares of Nvidia Corp that briefly propelled its market value to the trillion-dollar club saw little participation by retail traders, data showed, the latest sign they were turning cautious due to growing recession fears.

Even though the chip designer is one of the top picks for individual traders, Vanda Research analyst Lucas Mantle said it was mainly institutional investors betting on artificial intelligence that led to the biggest three-day percentage gain in more than two decades.

Retail buying in Nvidia shares on an average nearly halved to $27.9 million in May compared to February, Vanda Research data showed, even as it remained the fourth most-traded stock by individual investors.

"There are sound opportunities in money market funds where they get returns for nothing as opposed to a market where it is risky right now," Mantle said on Wednesday.

After a record net buying in U.S. stocks the first quarter, retail investors have largely remained on the sidelines amid stresses in the banking sector and signs of an economic slowdown.

Following a spectacular forecast last week, Nvidia broke Tesla Inc's record of being the most traded U.S. stock by retail traders in every session for more than six months straight, according to J.P. Morgan data.

The total value of the stock traded by retail investors surged to $2.5 billion last Thursday, but still net purchases remained marginal at $43 million, Vanda Research said.

J.P.Morgan data showed Nvidia was the third most traded stock by retail investors but the buy and sell orders were nearly even, indicating lower retail interest than in the first quarter.

"It's becoming evident that more concrete signs of a Fed pause, further progress on inflation and resiliency in the macro environment are likely key missing elements for retail participation to build back up," Vanda analysts wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Vansh Agarwal and Lance Tupper; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Medha Singh


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.84% 0.64624 Delayed Quote.-4.19%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.20% 1.23833 Delayed Quote.2.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.08% 0.73538 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.79% 1.06451 Delayed Quote.0.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012098 Delayed Quote.0.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.96% 0.59868 Delayed Quote.-4.80%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -3.86% 385.9 Delayed Quote.174.47%
TESLA, INC. -2.45% 196.4502 Delayed Quote.63.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 42 761 M - -
Net income 2024 15 252 M - -
Net cash 2024 13 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 64,2x
Yield 2024 0,04%
Capitalization 992 B 992 B -
EV / Sales 2024 22,9x
EV / Sales 2025 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 26 196
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 401,11 $
Average target price 427,73 $
Spread / Average Target 6,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION174.47%991 997
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED26.20%480 129
BROADCOM INC.43.68%334 931
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.93.41%201 730
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.86%160 246
QUALCOMM, INC.5.51%129 224
