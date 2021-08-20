Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Nvidia's $40 billion deal for ARM likely set for lengthy review

08/20/2021
FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara

LONDON (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp's planned $40 billion acquisition of British chip designer ARM looks set to face a lengthy inquiry after a UK regulator found the deal would hit competition and could weaken rivals.

Britain's Competition and Market's Authority said on Friday the takeover could lead to "significant competition concerns".

While Nvidia, the world's biggest maker of graphics chips and AI chips, had offered remedies to lessen the impact, the CMA did not believe they would alleviate its concerns.

"The CMA found that the merger should be progressed to an in-depth Phase 2 investigation on competition grounds," it said.

The government will give a fuller response at a later date, which will also include its thinking on any impact on national security. It could refer the deal for a full in-depth inquiry which takes around 24 weeks.

Britain's government could then block the takeover, approve it or allow it to pass with certain undertakings.

(Reporting by Kate HoltonEditing by William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 751 M - -
Net income 2022 8 747 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 737 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 56,5x
Yield 2022 0,10%
Capitalization 493 B 493 B -
EV / Sales 2022 18,7x
EV / Sales 2023 16,4x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 61,9%
Consensus
