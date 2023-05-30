Advanced search
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
389.46 USD   +2.54%
06:24aNvidia set to become first US chipmaker valued at over $1 trillion
RE
06:15aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stocks Poised for Gains After Debt-Ceiling Deal
DJ
06:08aEuropean Midday Briefing: Focus Shifts to U.S. Economic Data; China's Slow Recovery
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nvidia set to become first US chipmaker valued at over $1 trillion

05/30/2023 | 06:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of NVIDIA as seen at its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp was on track on Tuesday to breach $1 trillion in market capitalization for the first time, making it the first U.S. chipmaker to join the trillion-dollar club.

The company's shares were last up 3.5% at $402.91 in premarket trading.

Meta, valued at about $670 billion as of last close, clinched the trillion-dollar market capitalization milestone in 2021, while Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc are the other U.S. companies that are part of the club.

AI took center stage after Nvidia stunned investors with a revenue forecast last week that surpassed analysts' expectations by more than 50%.

Wall Street analysts called Nvidia's forecast "unfathomable" and "cosmological", hiking their price targets in droves. The highest price target valued the company at about $1.6 trillion, on par with Google-parent Alphabet.

Nvidia's shares rose about 25% last week sparking a rally in AI-related stocks and boosted other chipmakers, helping the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index close on Friday at its highest in over a year.

OpenAI-owned ChatGPT's rapid success has prompted tech giants such as Alphabet and Microsoft to make the most of generative AI, which can engage in human-like conversation and craft everything from jokes to poetry.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.92% 124.61 Delayed Quote.41.23%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 4.44% 120.11 Delayed Quote.42.99%
APPLE INC. 1.41% 175.43 Delayed Quote.35.02%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.14% 332.89 Delayed Quote.38.81%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 2.54% 389.46 Delayed Quote.166.50%
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 42 761 M - -
Net income 2024 15 252 M - -
Net cash 2024 13 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 62,4x
Yield 2024 0,04%
Capitalization 963 B 963 B -
EV / Sales 2024 22,2x
EV / Sales 2025 18,6x
Nbr of Employees 26 196
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 389,46 $
Average target price 426,59 $
Spread / Average Target 9,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION166.50%963 185
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED26.64%480 459
BROADCOM INC.45.36%338 846
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.96.12%204 564
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.70%160 010
QUALCOMM, INC.0.37%122 930
