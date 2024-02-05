Nvidia: share price up, broker raises target

Nvidia gained nearly 3% in New York on Monday, as Goldman Sachs raised its price target on the stock from $625 to $800, while reiterating its buy recommendation on the chipmaker's shares.



In a research note, the financial intermediary explains that it has revised upwards its earnings estimates for the fiscal years ending 2025 and 2026 by 22%, due to the current encouraging forecasts for demand for AI servers and graphics cards.



Goldman says it no longer expects a decline in data center sales in the second half of fiscal 2023/2024, and now expects growth through to the first half of fiscal 2024/2025, driven by investments in generative AI and the cloud.



