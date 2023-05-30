Nvidia shorts extend mark-to-market losses as market cap hits $1 trln -S3 Partners

Nvidia's shares were up about 31% combined over Thursday, Friday and trading so far on Tuesday, and up about 174% year-to-date. The market was closed on Monday for a U.S. holiday.

The chipmaker after the close on Wednesday forecast second-quarter revenue more than 50% above Wall Street estimates, and said it is bumping up supply to meet demand for its artificial-intelligence chips.

Nvidia's business grew rapidly during the pandemic as videogaming increased, cloud adoption surged and its chips were used for mining cyrptocurrency.

Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3 managing director, wrote in a note on Tuesday that even with significant short covering in Nvidia, the stock is the fourth most shorted in the U.S., after Apple, Tesla and Microsoft.

For 2023, Nvidia short sellers are now down nearly $9 billion in mark-to-market losses, according to Dusaniwsky.

Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then sell them in hopes that the stock will fall so the shares can be bought back at a lower price, allowing the investor to repay the loan and pocket the difference.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Lance Tupper and Leslie Adler)

