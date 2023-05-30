Advanced search
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:00:14 2023-05-30 pm EDT
402.77 USD   +3.42%
02:50pNvidia shorts extend mark-to-market losses as market cap hits $1 trln -S3 Partners
RE
02:48pShares mixed, Nvdia surge offset by jitters over debt ceiling vote
RE
02:47pShares mixed, Nvdia surge offset by jitters over debt ceiling vote
RE
Nvidia shorts extend mark-to-market losses as market cap hits $1 trln -S3 Partners

05/30/2023 | 02:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of NVIDIA as seen at its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Short sellers in shares of Nvidia Corp were down $4.1 billion in mark-to-market losses in three trading days, according to financial data firm S3 Partners, as the chipmaker's market capitalization hit $1 trillion on Tuesday.

Nvidia's shares were up about 31% combined over Thursday, Friday and trading so far on Tuesday, and up about 174% year-to-date. The market was closed on Monday for a U.S. holiday.

The chipmaker after the close on Wednesday forecast second-quarter revenue more than 50% above Wall Street estimates, and said it is bumping up supply to meet demand for its artificial-intelligence chips.

Nvidia's business grew rapidly during the pandemic as videogaming increased, cloud adoption surged and its chips were used for mining cyrptocurrency.

Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3 managing director, wrote in a note on Tuesday that even with significant short covering in Nvidia, the stock is the fourth most shorted in the U.S., after Apple, Tesla and Microsoft.

For 2023, Nvidia short sellers are now down nearly $9 billion in mark-to-market losses, according to Dusaniwsky.

Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then sell them in hopes that the stock will fall so the shares can be bought back at a lower price, allowing the investor to repay the loan and pocket the difference.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Lance Tupper and Leslie Adler)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 42 761 M - -
Net income 2024 15 252 M - -
Net cash 2024 13 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 62,4x
Yield 2024 0,04%
Capitalization 963 B 963 B -
EV / Sales 2024 22,2x
EV / Sales 2025 18,6x
Nbr of Employees 26 196
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 389,46 $
Average target price 427,73 $
Spread / Average Target 9,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION166.50%963 185
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED26.20%480 459
BROADCOM INC.45.36%338 846
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.96.12%204 564
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.70%160 010
QUALCOMM, INC.0.37%122 930
