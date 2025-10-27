At the ROSCon 2025 conference in Singapore, Nvidia presented several initiatives designed to stimulate innovation in open source robotics. In particular, the company is contributing to the evolution of ROS 2, the world's leading development framework for robot design, and is joining the Open Source Robotics Alliance's new Physical AI group, dedicated to real-time control and artificial intelligence applied to autonomous machines.
Nvidia is now integrating functions into ROS 2 that can handle both traditional processors and GPUs, improving the speed and fluidity of the calculations required for modern robots. The company is also making Greenwave Monitor, a tool that helps developers quickly detect and correct performance issues, available as open source.
Finally, Nvidia is launching Isaac ROS 4.0, a set of GPU-accelerated AI libraries and models compatible with the Jetson Thor platform. This solution makes it easier for engineers to create, test, and deploy robots capable of learning and interacting with their environment.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
