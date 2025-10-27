At the ROSCon 2025 conference in Singapore, Nvidia presented several initiatives designed to stimulate innovation in open source robotics. In particular, the company is contributing to the evolution of ROS 2, the world's leading development framework for robot design, and is joining the Open Source Robotics Alliance's new Physical AI group, dedicated to real-time control and artificial intelligence applied to autonomous machines.



Nvidia is now integrating functions into ROS 2 that can handle both traditional processors and GPUs, improving the speed and fluidity of the calculations required for modern robots. The company is also making Greenwave Monitor, a tool that helps developers quickly detect and correct performance issues, available as open source.



Finally, Nvidia is launching Isaac ROS 4.0, a set of GPU-accelerated AI libraries and models compatible with the Jetson Thor platform. This solution makes it easier for engineers to create, test, and deploy robots capable of learning and interacting with their environment.