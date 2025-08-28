Bank of America reiterates its "buy" recommendation on Nvidia with a target price raised to $235, following the AI chip specialist's Q2 earnings release.
The broker considers the group to be solidly positioned in the fastest-growing technical account manager (TAM) segment for AI infrastructure and sees the potential for its EPS to reach $10 by 2027.
BofA appreciates the ramp-up of Blackwell Ultra, currently at 1,000 racks per week (representing $39bn in sales per quarter) and accelerating, as well as the recovery in gross margin and opportunities in networks.
Nvidia: target price raised by BofA
Published on 08/28/2025 at 10:28 am EDT
