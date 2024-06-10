Nvidia's share price was unchanged or almost unchanged on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, despite the fact that over the weekend the company officially carried out a ten-for-one stock split.
At 10:50 a.m. (Wall Street time), the share price was down 0.1% at just over $120, compared with $1,200 on Friday, although despite the split its market capitalization remained similar at $2.974 billion.974 billion.
In a strategy note released this morning, Goldman Sachs analysts report that many of their investor clients have asked them about the stock market effects of a stock split.
Stock prices usually tend to rise after the announcement of a stock split", answer David Kostin and his teams in the study.
In a sample of 46 companies listed on the Russell 1000 index that have made such adjustments since 2019, their outperformance averaged four basis points versus the S&P 500 in the week following their announcement, they argue.
One of the explanations for these upward movements is the resulting improvement in liquidity", say Goldman Sachs analysts.
"Investors tend to pay a valuation premium for the most liquid stocks", they point out.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (55.9%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (44.1%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (55.6%), gaming (33.6%), professional visualization (5.7%), automotive (3.4%) and other (1.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (30.7%), Taiwan (25.9%), China (21.5%) and other (21.9%).