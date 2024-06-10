Nvidia: ten-for-one stock split now effective

Nvidia's share price was unchanged or almost unchanged on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, despite the fact that over the weekend the company officially carried out a ten-for-one stock split.



At 10:50 a.m. (Wall Street time), the share price was down 0.1% at just over $120, compared with $1,200 on Friday, although despite the split its market capitalization remained similar at $2.974 billion.974 billion.



In a strategy note released this morning, Goldman Sachs analysts report that many of their investor clients have asked them about the stock market effects of a stock split.



Stock prices usually tend to rise after the announcement of a stock split", answer David Kostin and his teams in the study.



In a sample of 46 companies listed on the Russell 1000 index that have made such adjustments since 2019, their outperformance averaged four basis points versus the S&P 500 in the week following their announcement, they argue.



One of the explanations for these upward movements is the resulting improvement in liquidity", say Goldman Sachs analysts.



"Investors tend to pay a valuation premium for the most liquid stocks", they point out.



