Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/08 09:10:32 am
244.575 USD   -1.09%
08:55aNvidia to Book $1.36 Billion Charge Over Arm Ltd. Deal
DJ
08:51aWall St set for muted open on mixed earnings, Meta slides again
RE
08:21aRelief and challenges for chipmakers as Nvidia-Arm megadeal collapses
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nvidia to Book $1.36 Billion Charge Over Arm Ltd. Deal

02/08/2022 | 08:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


Nvidia Corp. said it will book a $1.36 billion charge in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 due to the termination of the U.S. semiconductor giant's high-profile deal to acquire chip-design specialist Arm Limited after regulators raised antitrust concerns.

The charge includes the $1.25 billion prepayment provided at signing, Nvidia said Tuesday.

"The parties agreed to terminate the Purchase Agreement because of significant regulatory challenges preventing the consummation of the transaction," Nvidia said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nvidia in September 2020 agreed to buy Arm for $40 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., Arm's parent company. It would have been the chip industry's biggest deal ever.

The Federal Trade Commission in December sued to block the transaction, alleging it would give Nvidia unlawful control over computing technology and designs that rivals need to develop their own competing chips.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 0855ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NVIDIA CORPORATION 1.68% 247.28 Delayed Quote.-15.92%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.90% 5302 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
08:55aNvidia to Book $1.36 Billion Charge Over Arm Ltd. Deal
DJ
08:51aWall St set for muted open on mixed earnings, Meta slides again
RE
08:21aRelief and challenges for chipmakers as Nvidia-Arm megadeal collapses
RE
08:11aNVIDIA CORP : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06:47aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday; Meta Platforms Extends Slide,..
MT
06:20aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 8, 2022
05:55aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Yields Rise Again on Likely Rate Hikes
DJ
05:38aSoftBank hit as profit, and Arm deal, collapse
RE
04:28aUK Competition Watchdog Drops Inquiry into Nvidia-Arm Deal Following Collapse
MT
03:39aNVIDIA Terminates Acquisition of Arm From SoftBank Group
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 671 M - -
Net income 2022 9 288 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 720 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 67,9x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 618 B 618 B -
EV / Sales 2022 22,7x
EV / Sales 2023 18,9x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float -
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 247,28 $
Average target price 335,41 $
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-15.92%618 200
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.25%590 701
BROADCOM INC.-11.69%242 617
QUALCOMM, INC.-4.25%197 326
INTEL CORPORATION-6.45%196 189
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.83%156 957