Nvidia to Book $1.36 Billion Charge Over Arm Ltd. Deal

Nvidia Corp. said it will book a $1.36 billion charge in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 due to the termination of the U.S. semiconductor giant's high-profile deal to acquire chip-design specialist Arm Limited after regulators raised antitrust concerns.

The charge includes the $1.25 billion prepayment provided at signing, Nvidia said Tuesday.

"The parties agreed to terminate the Purchase Agreement because of significant regulatory challenges preventing the consummation of the transaction," Nvidia said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nvidia in September 2020 agreed to buy Arm for $40 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., Arm's parent company. It would have been the chip industry's biggest deal ever.

The Federal Trade Commission in December sued to block the transaction, alleging it would give Nvidia unlawful control over computing technology and designs that rivals need to develop their own competing chips.

