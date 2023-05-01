Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:53:26 2023-05-01 pm EDT
288.95 USD   +4.13%
01:09pON Semi jumps after results while Nvidia hits 13 month high
RE
06:09aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
04/30Wall St Week Ahead-Recession worries simmer beneath US stock market rally
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ON Semi jumps after results while Nvidia hits 13 month high

05/01/2023 | 01:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of semiconductor chips

(Reuters) - ON Semiconductor's shares jumped 7% on Monday after the chipmaker's quarterly guidance beat Wall Street's expectations, spurring other chip stocks with heavyweight Nvidia hitting its highest level in over a year.

With investors looking for signs of when a downturn in global chip revenue may bottom out, ON Semiconductor's quarterly results and guidance beat analysts' expectations even as the supplier of chips for automobiles and industry said it was taking a "cautious stance" to its outlook because of macroeconomic uncertainty.

Graphic: Chip stocks outperform on Wall Street -

While the mid-point of ON Semiconductor's guidance for quarterly revenue between $1.975 billion and $2.075 billion implies a 3% dip from the year-ago quarter, it exceeded analyst expectations for a 7% drop, and it helped lift shares of other chipmakers.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 0.7%, outperforming the Nasdaq's 0.1% rise. Nvidia, the world's most valuable chipmaker, climbed 3.5% to its highest since March 2022.

Lattice Semiconductor rose 1.8% ahead of its quarterly report expected after the bell.

Investors will look for additional readings on the health of the chip industry with more players set to report this week, including Advanced Micro Devices on Tuesday, Qorvo and Qualcomm on Wednesday and Cirrus Logic on Thursday.

The Philadelphia chip index has rebounded nearly 40% from its closing low in October 2022, but is down 25% from its high in 2021.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 0.72% 89.96 Delayed Quote.37.98%
CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. -1.18% 84.77 Delayed Quote.15.19%
LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION 2.13% 81.265 Delayed Quote.22.84%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.19% 12249.49 Real-time Quote.16.82%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 4.14% 288.17 Delayed Quote.89.88%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION 8.63% 78.15 Delayed Quote.15.38%
QORVO, INC. 0.43% 92.45 Delayed Quote.1.59%
QUALCOMM, INC. -0.51% 116.16 Delayed Quote.6.24%
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 30 028 M - -
Net income 2024 8 118 M - -
Net cash 2024 7 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 84,1x
Yield 2024 0,06%
Capitalization 684 B 684 B -
EV / Sales 2024 22,5x
EV / Sales 2025 17,9x
Nbr of Employees 26 196
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 277,49 $
Average target price 282,81 $
Spread / Average Target 1,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION89.88%684 290
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.93%423 106
BROADCOM INC.12.05%261 203
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.20%151 760
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.37.98%143 833
QUALCOMM, INC.6.24%130 232
