  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
11:33 2022-10-18 am EDT
116.97 USD   -1.61%
11:03aOracle Cloud adding tens of thousands of Nvidia chips for AI 
RE
11:02aKGI Securities Lowers NVIDIA's Price Target to $136 From $205, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10:42aDeutsche Bank Adjusts NVIDIA's Price Target to $140 From $165, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Oracle Cloud adding tens of thousands of Nvidia chips for AI 

10/18/2022 | 11:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Oracle Corp and Nvidia Corp on Tuesday announced they are expanding their partnership and adding tens of thousands of Nvidia's chips to boost artificial intelligence- related computational work in Oracle's cloud.

The expanded partnership comes as more companies use AI and the AI models become more complex, requiring a ramp-up in data center infrastructure investments.

While the companies declined to say how much the additional hardware would cost or how many chips were being sold, they said the expansion includes Nvidia's A100 and its most advanced H100 GPUs or graphics processing units.

Those two chips were also put on an export control list to China over a month ago. Nvidia said at the time it had included $400 million of potential sales to China which could be impacted in its third-quarter earnings outlook.

As of August, Nvidia's market share of so-called accelerator chips inside the world's six biggest clouds' infrastructure grew to 85%, according to a note by brokerage Jefferies on Monday. Chips that help accelerate computing speed include GPUs and are heavily used in AI work where Nvidia has the lion's share.

While there are many AI chip startups challenging Nvidia, Clay Magouyrk, who is in charge of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said he does not see much of an opening for the newcomers.

"If you look at the pace at which Nvidia is innovating every 12 to 18 months, they come out with a platform that's 10 to 50 times better. I believe that for someone to be able to attack that dominance, Nvidia is going to have to stumble," he said.

Manuvir Das, who is in charge of enterprise computing at Nvidia, said the Oracle partnership includes increased cooperation to make the AI software run more efficiently on Oracle Cloud and to provide more support to Oracle's customers.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, Calif.)

By Jane Lanhee Lee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHAINLINK (LINK/USD) 2.23% 7.329 End-of-day quote.-64.68%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.42% 117.736 Delayed Quote.-59.58%
ORACLE CORPORATION -0.66% 66.63 Delayed Quote.-23.15%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 27 036 M - -
Net income 2023 4 636 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 365 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 66,5x
Yield 2023 0,14%
Capitalization 296 B 296 B -
EV / Sales 2023 10,6x
EV / Sales 2024 9,08x
Nbr of Employees 22 473
Free-Float 95,9%
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-59.58%295 892
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-35.45%321 719
BROADCOM INC.-34.57%176 328
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-19.89%137 961
QUALCOMM, INC.-39.88%125 316
INTEL CORPORATION-49.69%108 481