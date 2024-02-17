Monday 2/19

Equity and fixed-income markets are closed in observance of Presidents Day.

Tuesday 2/20

Home Depot and Walmart report quarterly results before the market opens.

Wednesday 2/21

The Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its late-January monetary-policy meeting. At that meeting, the FOMC left the federal-funds rate unchanged at a multidecade high of 5.25%-5.50%. The central bank penciled in three 25-basis-point interest-rate cuts this year in the Summary of Economic Projections released at the meeting. Traders had priced in six 25-basis-point rate cuts before the meeting, and that has now been pared down to fewer than four.

Nvidia reports fourth-quarter fiscal-2024 earnings. This is perhaps the most consequential earnings release for the stock market so far this year, as much of the gains in the S&P 500 over the past year have been powered by artificial-intelligence hype and hope. Shares of Nvidia, the poster child of the AI boom, have already rallied 47% this year after jumping 239% in 2023. Consensus estimates are for Nvidia to earn $4.59 a share on $20.4 billion in revenue for the quarter.

