Putting the AI in Retail: Walmart's Grant Gelvin on Prediction Analytics at Supercenter Scale

05/05/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
With only one U.S. state without a Walmart supercenter - and over 4,600 stores across the country - the retail giant's prediction analytics work with data on an enormous scale.

Grant Gelven, a machine learning engineer at Walmart Global Tech, joined NVIDIA AI Podcast host Noah Kravitz for the latest episode of the AI Podcast.

Gelven spoke about the big data and machine learning methods making it possible to improve everything from the customer experience to stocking to item pricing.

Gelven's most recent project has been a dynamic pricing system, which reduces excess food waste by pricing perishable goods at a cost that ensures they'll be sold. This improves suppliers' ability to deliver the correct volume of items, the customers' ability to purchase, and lessens the company's impact on the environment.

The models that Gelven's team work on are extremely large, with hundreds of millions of parameters. They're impossible to run without GPUs, which are helping accelerate dataset preparation and training.

The improvements that machine learning have made to Walmart's retail predictions reach even farther than streamlining business operations. Gelven points out that it's ultimately helped customers worldwide get the essential goods they need, by allowing enterprises to react to crises and changing market conditions.

Key Points From This Episode:
  • Gelven's goal for enterprise AI and machine learning models isn't just to solve single use case problems, but to improve the entire customer experience through a complex system of thousands of models working simultaneously.
  • Five years ago, the time from concept to model to operations took roughly a year. Gelven explains that GPU acceleration, open-source software, and various other new tools have drastically reduced deployment times.
Tweetables:

'Solving these prediction problems really means we have to be able to make predictions about hundreds of millions of distinct units that are distributed all over the country.' - Grant Gelven [3:17]

'To give customers exactly what they need when they need it, I think is probably one of the most important things that a business or service provider can do.' - Grant Gelven [16:11]

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 17:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 416 M - -
Net income 2022 6 128 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 427 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,4x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 357 B 357 B -
EV / Sales 2022 15,5x
EV / Sales 2023 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 653,23 $
Last Close Price 574,05 $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION9.93%357 279
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.51%547 121
INTEL CORPORATION14.93%229 762
BROADCOM INC.1.53%181 507
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.94%165 338
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.79%151 287