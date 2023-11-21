By Nina Kienle

Roche Holding's Genentech and U.S. chip giant Nvidia have entered into a multiyear artificial-intelligence research collaboration to accelerate drug discovery and development.

California-based biotechnology company Genentech said Tuesday that the collaboration aims to combine its AI capabilities with Nvidia's computing expertise. It specifically looks to create a next-generation AI platform and, through that, improve or enhance Nvidia's platforms in return, Genentech said.

AI could boost the success rate of drug research and development over the long term, Genentech said.

Genentech said it will control the sharing of its proprietary data and Nvidia won't have direct access to them unless granted for use in a particular project.

