SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, led by heavyweight chipmaker Samsung Electronics after Nvidia's comments eased investor worries about its chips falling behind peers.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 16.02 points, or 0.60%, to 2,678.12 by 0056 GMT.

** Samsung Electronics rose 2.66% after Nvidia CEO Huang said on Tuesday "our work with Samsung is doing just fine," following a Reuters report in late May that its latest high bandwidth memory chips were yet to pass Nvidia's tests.

** Rival SK Hynix, which already supplies memory chips to Nvidia, fell 1.91%.

** Among other index heavyweights, battery makers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers rose, but online platform firms fell.

** South Korea's economy grew 1.3% in the first quarter, revised central bank data showed, unchanged from its advance estimate.

** South Korea's foreign exchange reserves fell for a second straight month in May to the lowest level in nearly four years on authorities' efforts to curb weakness in the won.

** Wall Street's major stock indices rose on Tuesday after data suggested a weakening labour market.

** South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

** Of the total 926 traded issues, 330 shares advanced, while 517 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 101.0 billion won ($73.5 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,375.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.06% higher than its previous close at 1,376.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 point to 104.60.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.0 basis points to 3.361%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 bps to 3.437%. ($1 = 1,374.4700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)