Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:58 2022-09-27 pm EDT
124.75 USD   +2.02%
04:54pS&P 500 ends near two-year low as bear market deepens
RE
04:21pS&P 500 ends near two-year low as bear market deepens
RE
04:20pS&P 500 ends near two-year low as bear market deepens
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 ends near two-year low as bear market deepens

09/27/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

S&P 500 closes at lowest since November 2020

*

Utility, consumer discretionary sectors weigh heavily

*

Investors worry about shrinking corporate profit growth

*

Indexes: Dow -0.43%, S&P 500 -0.21%, Nasdaq +0.25%

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street sank deeper into a bear market on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 recording its lowest close in almost two-years as Federal Reserve policymakers showed an appetite for more interest rate hikes, even at the risk of throwing the economy into a downturn.

The benchmark S&P 500 is down about 24% from its record high close on Jan. 3. Last week, the Fed signaled that high rates could last through 2023, and the index erased the last of its gains from a summer rally and recorded its lowest close since November 2020.

The S&P 500 has declined for six straight sessions, its longest losing streak since February 2020.

Speaking on Tuesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard made a case for more rate hikes, while Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the central bank will need to raise rates by at least another percentage point this year.

"It's disappointing, but it's not a surprise," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. "People are concerned about the Federal Reserve, the direction of interest rates, the health of the economy."

Analysts at Wells Fargo now see the U.S. central bank taking its target range for the Fed funds rate to between 4.75% and 5.00% by the first quarter of 2023.

Seven of 11 S&P 500 sector indexes fell, with utilities and consumer staples each down about 1.7% and leading declines.

The energy sector index rallied 1.2% after Sweden launched a probe into possible sabotage after major leaks in two Russian pipelines that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea.

Tesla gained 2.5% and Nvidia added 1.5%, with both companies helping keep Nasdaq in positive territory.

Traders exchanged over $17 billion worth of Tesla shares, more than any other stock.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield touched its highest level in more than 12 years amid the hawkish comments from Fed officials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.43% to end at 29,134.99 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.21% to 3,647.29.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.25% to 10,829.50.

Concerns about corporate profits taking a hit from soaring prices and a weaker economy have also roiled Wall Street in the past two weeks.

Analysts have cut their S&P 500 earnings expectations for the third and fourth quarters, as well as for the full year. For the third quarter, analysts now see S&P 500 earnings per share rising 4.6% year-over-year, compared with 11.1% growth expected at the start of July.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.7 billion shares, compared with an 11.3 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.25-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.03-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 146 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 28 new highs and 502 new lows. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Arun Koyyur and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NVIDIA CORPORATION 1.51% 124.13 Delayed Quote.-58.42%
TESLA, INC. 2.51% 282.94 Delayed Quote.-21.65%
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
04:54pS&P 500 ends near two-year low as bear market deepens
RE
04:21pS&P 500 ends near two-year low as bear market deepens
RE
04:20pS&P 500 ends near two-year low as bear market deepens
RE
12:44pIntel expands developer cloud to enable customers to try out new chips
RE
12:20pIntel expands developer cloud to enable customers to try out new chips
RE
09/22Chipmaker Qualcomm says automotive future business expands to $30 billion
RE
09/22Wall Street ends down for third day as growth concerns weigh on tech
RE
09/22Nasdaq, S&P end down for third day as growth concerns weigh on tech
RE
09/22Wall Street drops as mounting growth concerns weigh on tech, financials
RE
09/22AEye Powered Adaptive Simulation Suite Available for Testing, Development on Nvidia Dri..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 27 106 M - -
Net income 2023 4 694 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 365 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 67,5x
Yield 2023 0,13%
Capitalization 304 B 304 B -
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
EV / Sales 2024 9,29x
Nbr of Employees 22 473
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 122,28 $
Average target price 206,10 $
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-58.42%304 355
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-27.15%363 845
BROADCOM INC.-30.53%187 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-14.42%146 613
QUALCOMM, INC.-33.73%134 468
INTEL CORPORATION-46.56%110 739