S&P 500 falls for fifth straight day on rate hike worry

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* U.S. manufacturing sector steady in August - ISM
* All eyes on August nonfarm payrolls report on Friday
* Nvidia, AMD fall after U.S. export ban on AI chips to
China
* Dow up 0.05%, S&P 500 down 0.24%, Nasdaq down 0.98%
NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were lower for a
fifth straight session on Thursday as the latest signs the labor
market remains robust solidified expectations the Federal
Reserve will remain aggressive in hiking interest rates even at
the risk of a potential recession.
Data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected to
a two-month low last week and layoffs dropped in August, giving
the Fed a cushion to continue raising rates to slow the labor
market. Investors now await the monthly nonfarm payrolls report
on Friday for more evidence on the labor market.
Economists polled by Reuters see a jobs increase of 300,000,
while Wells Fargo economist Jay Bryson revised his forecast for
nonfarm payrolls to 375,000 from 325,000 and Morgan Stanley
economist Ellen Zentner expects August payrolls of 350,000.
Stocks have stumbled more than 6% during the five-session
decline, its longest losing streak in about six weeks, which
began after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Friday the
central bank will remain aggressive raising rates to fight
inflation even after consecutive hikes of 75 basis points, a
message echoed by other Fed officials in recent days.
"It’s hard to believe the marketplace was that convinced
that somehow the Fed was going to magically change course here,
the genesis of the whole thing is the Powell speech," said
Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in
San Francisco.
"Part of this might have just been that we had this equally
surprising rally in July and if that rally was based off the
notion the Fed was going to change course quickly ... now we
could argue the rally that took place in July seemed to be based
on some misconceived notion that got put to bed by the speech."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.36 points,
or 0.05%, to 31,526.79; the S&P 500 lost 9.45 points, or
0.24%, to 3,945.55; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
115.88 points, or 0.98%, to 11,700.32.
As the 10-year Treasury yield rose to its
highest level since June 21, technology and growth stocks such
as Microsoft, down 1.30%, and Tesla, off
0.66%, were among the biggest drags on the benchmark S&P index.
Also weighing on the tech sector were chipmakers as the
Philadelphia semiconductor index dropped 2.69%, led by a
8.92% drop in shares of Nvidia as the biggest weight on
the S&P 500 and a 4.44% fall in Advanced Micro Devices
after the United States imposed an export ban on some top AI
chips to China.
Other economic data showed a further easing in price
pressures, while manufacturing grew steadily in August, thanks
to a rebound in employment and new orders.
Traders expect a 77.1% chance of a third straight 75 basis
points increase in rates in September and expect it to peak
around 3.977% in March 2023.
Investors are concerned the Fed could potentially make a
policy mistake and raise rates too high, tilting the economy
into a recession, even if inflation shows signs of abating.
Reflecting the defensive tone, Healthcare, consumer
staples andutilitieslities were the leading
sectors to the upside.
Investors have also become more concerned about corporate
earnings in a rising rate environment that has also stoked a
rally in the U.S. dollar. Hormel Foods Corp fell 7.16%
after the packaged foods maker cut its full-year profit
forecast.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
3.92-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.60-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 35 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 21 new highs and 337 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)