Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/25 02:58:12 pm EDT
278.34 USD   -1.12%
02:33pS&P 500 rises as financials gain with Treasury yields
RE
12:24pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Mixed Midday; GameStop Rises for Ninth Straight Session
MT
11:27aNVIDIA : What Is a Transformer Model?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 rises as financials gain with Treasury yields

03/25/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Financials rise with 10-yr yield

* Tech sector down

* Indexes: Dow up 0.2%, S&P up 0.3%, Nasdaq down 0.4%

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rose on Friday, with financial shares gaining as the benchmark Treasury yield jumped to its highest in nearly three years and offset declines in tech and other big growth names.

The Dow was also higher, while the Nasdaq was down on the day.

The S&P 500 financials sector was up about 1% and gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost, while technology was down 0.4% and put the most pressure on the benchmark index.

Investors are assessing how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be as it tightens policy after Fed Chair Jerome Powell this week said that the central bank needed to move "expeditiously" to combat high inflation and raised the possibility of a 50-basis-point hike in rates in May.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose above 2.5%.

"The market's really macro driven," said Steve DeSanctis, small- and mid-capitalization equity strategist at Jefferies in New York.

"With rates up, tech stocks and Nasdaq will generally be down." Higher rates are a negative for tech and growth stocks, whose valuations rely more heavily on future cash flows.

The defensive S&P 500 utilities index, which is considered a bond-proxy, hit a record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.25 points, or 0.24%, to 34,792.19, the S&P 500 gained 12.19 points, or 0.27%, to 4,532.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.24 points, or 0.36%, to 14,140.60.

Shares of growth companies like Microsoft Corp and Nvidia Corp eased after leading a Wall Street rebound this week.

Economists at Citibank are expecting four 50 basis points interest rate hikes from the Fed this year, joining other Wall Street banks in forecasting an aggressive tightening path against the backdrop of soaring inflation.

The U.S. central bank last week raised interest rates for the first time since 2018.

The Ukraine-Russia conflict will keep investors on edge over the weekend. Moscow signalled it was scaling back its ambitions in Ukraine to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.03-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.41-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 52 new 52-week highs and five new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 64 new highs and 72 new lows. (Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.56% 302.525 Delayed Quote.-9.58%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.25% 278.1799 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
02:33pS&P 500 rises as financials gain with Treasury yields
RE
12:24pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Mixed Midday; GameStop Rises for Ninth Straigh..
MT
11:27aNVIDIA : What Is a Transformer Model?
PU
10:58aS&P 500, Dow rise as rate hike bets boost financials
RE
09:27aNVIDIA : Research Turns 2D Photos Into 3D Scenes in the Blink of an AI
PU
07:30aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 25, 2022
06:35aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; GameStop, NIO Poised to Fall, ..
MT
03/24US Stocks Advance After Lowest Jobless Claims Since 1969, Additional Sanctions Against ..
MT
03/24Wall St resumes rally, led by Nasdaq as chipmakers soar
RE
03/24Wall St ends higher, led by Nasdaq, gains in chipmakers
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 822 M - -
Net income 2023 11 126 M - -
Net cash 2023 15 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 62,8x
Yield 2023 0,06%
Capitalization 705 B 705 B -
EV / Sales 2023 19,8x
EV / Sales 2024 16,5x
Nbr of Employees 22 473
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 281,50 $
Average target price 338,26 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-4.29%705 439
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-3.90%534 377
BROADCOM INC.-5.86%255 760
INTEL CORPORATION0.23%210 197
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-16.24%196 146
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-13.35%178 584