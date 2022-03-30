SK Hynix CEO says reviewing forming consortium to acquire Arm -Yonhap

(Adds)
SEOUL, March 30 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK
Hynix's CEO said on Tuesday that it is considering
forming a consortium with strategic investors to acquire British
semiconductor company Arm Ltd, Yonhap news agency reported.
"I don't believe Arm is a company that could be bought by
one company," Yonhap cited SK Hynix Vice Chairman and co-CEO
Park Jung-ho as saying.
Park's remarks mean a theoretical review as part of a
response to a press query after SK Hynix's annual shareholders
meeting, and does not refer to a specific plan or any ongoing
review, SK Hynix said in a statement.
Arm did not have an immediate comment.
SoftBank Group Corp is planning to pick Goldman
Sachs Group Inc as lead underwriter on the initial public
offering (IPO) of Arm that could value it at as much as $60
billion, sources told Reuters earlier.
SoftBank has said it will likely list Arm on Nasdaq by March
2023. The IPO preparations come after SoftBank's deal to sell
Arm to Nvidia Corp for $40 billion was scuppered last
month due to objections from U.S. and European antitrust
regulators.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Maria
Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens)