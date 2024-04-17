Step into the realm of the unseen with Robin Wang, CEO of Living Optics. The startup cofounder discusses the power of hyperspectral imaging with AI Podcast host Noah Kravitz in an episode recorded live at the NVIDIA GTC global AI conference. Living Optics' hyperspectral imaging camera, which can capture visual data across 96 colors, reveals details invisible to the human eye. Potential applications are as diverse as monitoring plant health to detecting cracks in bridges. The startup aims to empower users across industries to gain new insights from richer, more informative datasets fueled by hyperspectral imaging technology.

Living Optics is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program for cutting-edge startups.

Stay tuned for more episodes recorded live from GTC.

The AI Podcast · Living Optics CEO Robin Wang on Democratizing Hyperspectral Imaging

1:05: What is hyperspectral imaging?

1:45: The Living Optics camera's ability to capture 96 colors

3:36: Where is hyperspectral imaging being used, and why is it so important?

7:19: How are hyperspectral images represented and accessed by the user?

9:34: Other use cases of hyperspectral imaging

13:07: What's unique about Living Optics' hyperspectral imaging camera?

18:36: Breakthroughs, challenges during the technology's development

23:27: What's next for Living Optics and hyperspectral imaging?

