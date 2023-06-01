Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:13:02 2023-06-01 pm EDT
397.52 USD   +5.07%
01:03pSemi shorts down $18 billion in mark-to-market losses in 2023, S3 Partners says
RE
12:33pGQG adds more Nvidia, considers increasing exposure to Adani, says CIO
RE
09:49aNvidia and Cathie Wood: Jim Cramer strikes again?
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Semi shorts down $18 billion in mark-to-market losses in 2023, S3 Partners says

06/01/2023 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Short sellers in U.S. shares related to the semiconductor industry are down $18.31 billion in mark-to-market losses for the year to date, including $7.2 billion in losses since last week's rally in Nvidia's stock , according to financial data firm S3 Partners.

Nvidia's shares are up about 28% since May 24, when the graphics chipmaker gave its blowout forecast after the bell. The PHLX semiconductor sector index gained roughly 15% in May and hit an over one-year high.

"The Semiconductor sectors have been an investing desert for short sellers," S3 Partners analysts wrote in the report this week.

They added that semiconductor sector short sellers are down 36.3% on an average short interest of $50.5 billion for the year so far, with 63% of every stock shorted in the sector unprofitable and 92% of every dollar shorted a losing trade.

Nvidia has had the largest increase in short covering in the past 30 days, while Advanced Micro Devices has had the largest increase in short selling in that period.

In addition, S3 cited Marvell Technology Inc, Broadcom Inc and Ambarella Inc among stocks prone to a short squeeze.

"We expect short covering in these stocks as short sellers look to trim their exposure and limit future mark-to-market losses if these stocks continue to rally," S3 analysts said.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Lance Tupper and Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 1.28% 119.78 Delayed Quote.82.51%
AMBARELLA, INC. 4.77% 75.84 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
BROADCOM INC. -1.42% 796.02 Delayed Quote.44.50%
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD 4.94% 61.35 Delayed Quote.57.91%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 4.55% 395.27 Delayed Quote.158.89%
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
01:03pSemi shorts down $18 billion in mark-to-market losses in 2023, S3 Partners says
RE
12:33pGQG adds more Nvidia, considers increasing exposure to Adani, says CIO
RE
09:49aNvidia and Cathie Wood: Jim Cramer strikes again?
MS
09:26aPause or no pause?
MS
09:07aHigh-flying C3.ai shares slump as sobering forecast dampens AI hype
RE
08:16aNvidia runaway winner in market cap addition in May
RE
06:50aInsider Sell: Nvidia
MT
06:32aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Salesforce Poised to Fal..
MT
06:32aInsider Sell: Nvidia
MT
04:18aNvidia CEO feels safe relying on Taiwan for chips
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 42 746 M - -
Net income 2024 15 281 M - -
Net cash 2024 13 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 60,5x
Yield 2024 0,04%
Capitalization 936 B 936 B -
EV / Sales 2024 21,6x
EV / Sales 2025 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 26 196
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 378,34 $
Average target price 429,34 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION158.89%935 684
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED24.41%470 389
BROADCOM INC.44.50%336 858
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.82.51%190 361
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.24%157 823
INTEL CORPORATION18.96%131 136
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer