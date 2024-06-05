June 5 (Reuters) - Specialized cloud provider CoreWeave said on Wednesday that it plans to invest $2.2 billion to expand and open three new data centers in Europe before the end of 2025.

In May, Nvidia -backed CoreWeave said it would invest $1.3 billion in the UK, bringing the company's total investment in Europe to $3.5 billion. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)