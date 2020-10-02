Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Take Five: POTUS, virus, market ruckus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 11:26am EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington

LONDON - 1/COVID THROWS US ELECTION CURVEBALL

Donald Trump has joined the list of world leaders who fell prey to the coronavirus after shrugging off risks, scorning masks and making public appearances without following distancing guidelines. But a U.S. president testing positive, four weeks before elections, will cause far more ructions than the recent illnesses of the Brazilian or British leaders.

His quarantine period, as campaigning enters its final stretch, could help Democratic challenger Joe Biden cement his sizeable poll lead. But the possibility of Trump being hospitalised, any cabinet members falling ill, or calls to postpone elections will mean a major setback for stock markets.

A rush to hedge such risks is lifting gold prices as well as equity and currency volatility. In reality, all bets are off -- even Betfair has suspended punts on the election outcome.

(Graphic: Market volatility - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/qzjpqnglwvx/vol.PNG)

2/RECOVERY ROAD

European finance ministers meet on Monday to discuss implementation of a 750 billion-euro coronavirus recovery fund, widely hailed as game-changing when it was announced earlier this year. But squabbles over disbursements threaten to sour the mood.

Germany is proposing a rule of law conditionality scheme for countries accessing funds from the bloc; some lawmakers favour an even stronger link. In July, the EU declined to settle details to avoid vetoes from Hungary and Poland. So the meeting could well see an outcry from those two countries.

The first bond sale to finance the SURE jobless scheme is weeks away, a step towards making the European Union one of Europe's most significant borrowers. But delays to the fund spell bad news to economic recovery.

(Graphic: EU to join euro zone's biggest borrowers -

)

3/POOR SERVICE

As the world economy recovers, a gulf is opening between manufacturing and services, the latter hit by renewed COVID curbs and the ending of emergency unemployment schemes. Following Europe's sharp services PMI contraction, U.S. September data are due on Monday.

Remember, services such as retail, hospitality or transport account for two-thirds of U.S. jobs. But so far, unlike Europe or Japan, U.S. non-manufacturing activity remains in expansion territory, an index from the Institute of Supply Management showed.

That may change if additional assistance for the unemployed and small business doesn't materialise -- personal income has already shown a drop. The House of Representatives finally approved a $2.2 trillion relief package, but the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to nix the plan.

(Graphic: U.S. service sector activity for September due Oct 5 -

)

(Graphic: Services stutter -

)

4/WHEELER DEALERS

It was the busiest summer on record for dealmakers, with global M&A activity up 80% in the year's third quarter to a record $1 trillion-plus. But will the surge last as we enter the final stretch of 2020?

The $2.2 trillion January-September deal tally is still 21% below year-ago levels, but bankers say companies are unwilling to stand still, despite coronavirus and upcoming U.S. elections. That could lead to entire industries being reshaped -- for example, Europe's financial sector after Spanish and Italian bank mergers.

Cross-border deals may also recover. Britain is emerging as a key focus for U.S. buyers, an example being Nvidia's $40 billion swoop on British chip designer Arm Holdings.

Private equity may also help drive leveraged buyouts, following U.S. fund KKR, which has been a prolific investor during the pandemic.

(Graphic: Mergers and acquisitions (trillion $) - https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MARKETS/jznpnlozgpl/chart.png)

5/FROZEN TO HOT

The Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict has become another stage for a standoff between Russia and Turkey, already at loggerheads over Libya and Syria.

Neither can afford a war, yet they seem incapable of avoiding a squabble, despite the toll on Russia's rouble -- not long ago seen as an emerging-market safe haven -- and the hit to Turkey's already embattled lira.

Coming against a backdrop of a looming U.S. election, Trump's illness and emerging-market underperformance this year, the shifting sands of geopolitics may portend more bumps ahead for investors.

(Graphic: EM currencies year-to-date - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xegpbjwgkpq/EM%20currencies%20year-to-date.PNG)

(Reporting by Sujata Rao, Yoruk Bahceli, Pamela Barbaglia, Karin Strohecker, Megan Davies and Stephen Culp in London; editing by Larry King)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
11:26aTAKE FIVE : POTUS, virus, market ruckus
RE
09/30VMWARE : and NVIDIA to Enable Next-Gen Hybrid Cloud Architecture and Bring AI to..
AQ
09/30Asia M&A seen cementing rebound as techs, conglomerates step up restructuring
RE
09/30M&A spikes in record third quarter as boards go on pandemic deal spree
RE
09/29NextEra Energy Made Takeover Approach to Duke Energy -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/29NextEra Energy Made Takeover Approach to Duke Energy -- Update
DJ
09/29AI FOR EVERY ENTERPRISE : NVIDIA, VMware CEOs Discuss Broad New Partnership
PU
09/29VMware, Nvidia partner to make AI chips easier for businesses to use
RE
09/28NVIDIA : Drug Discovery in the Age of COVID-19
PU
09/28Tech ETF outflows send a wake-up call after sizzling rally
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 760 M - -
Net income 2021 3 635 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 92,1x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 336 B 336 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales 2022 17,5x
Nbr of Employees 13 775
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 552,82 $
Last Close Price 544,58 $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION131.44%336 006
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED30.82%388 615
INTEL CORPORATION-13.48%222 177
BROADCOM INC.16.64%149 099
QUALCOMM, INC.33.38%134 850
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.30%132 729
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group