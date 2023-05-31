Tech Down as Nvidia, AI Optimism Fade -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell, giving back a modicum of their recent gains after a surge in enthusiasm about artificial-intelligence developments recently.

Shares of Nvidia fell about 6%, but remain about 31% higher for the last month. Nvidia, which briefly sported a market capitalization of $1 trillion on Tuesday, is "not necessarily" in bubble territory, said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire. "If you look at Nvidia, its P/E multiple was higher before they released earnings than after releasing earnings, and the stock jumped 25% [because] it's growing so fast," said Pursche.

"The question is for investors, 'is that growth rate sustainable'"? The tech sector at large could see a correction in the short term, said Pursche. "The Nasdaq Composite is up 27% year to date ... I think a chunk of that needs to be attributed to a rebound from oversold conditions last year."

Another issue for the broad market is the outperformance of mega cap companies such as Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft, the strategist said. "Effectively, a dozen or so names within the S&P 500 are responsible for nearly 100% of the gain of the S&P 500," said Pursche.

Employers reported a seasonally adjusted 10.1 million job openings in April, the Labor Department said, up from a revised 9.7 million in March. April's increase reversed three months of declines, spurring fears about another interest rate hike in June.

