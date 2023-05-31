Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-31 pm EDT
378.34 USD   -5.68%
05:46pJune starts on a nervous note
RE
05:45pTech Down as Nvidia, AI Optimism Fade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:35pWall St falls as labor data spurs rate hike jitters before debt ceiling vote
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Down as Nvidia, AI Optimism Fade -- Tech Roundup

05/31/2023 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell, giving back a modicum of their recent gains after a surge in enthusiasm about artificial-intelligence developments recently.

Shares of Nvidia fell about 6%, but remain about 31% higher for the last month. Nvidia, which briefly sported a market capitalization of $1 trillion on Tuesday, is "not necessarily" in bubble territory, said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire. "If you look at Nvidia, its P/E multiple was higher before they released earnings than after releasing earnings, and the stock jumped 25% [because] it's growing so fast," said Pursche.

"The question is for investors, 'is that growth rate sustainable'"? The tech sector at large could see a correction in the short term, said Pursche. "The Nasdaq Composite is up 27% year to date ... I think a chunk of that needs to be attributed to a rebound from oversold conditions last year."

Another issue for the broad market is the outperformance of mega cap companies such as Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft, the strategist said. "Effectively, a dozen or so names within the S&P 500 are responsible for nearly 100% of the gain of the S&P 500," said Pursche.

Employers reported a seasonally adjusted 10.1 million job openings in April, the Labor Department said, up from a revised 9.7 million in March. April's increase reversed three months of declines, spurring fears about another interest rate hike in June.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-23 1744ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.03% 177.25 Delayed Quote.35.02%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.85% 328.39 Delayed Quote.38.11%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.63% 12935.29 Real-time Quote.24.37%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -5.68% 378.34 Delayed Quote.174.47%
S&P 500 -0.61% 4179.83 Real-time Quote.9.53%
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
05:46pJune starts on a nervous note
RE
05:45pTech Down as Nvidia, AI Optimism Fade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:35pWall St falls as labor data spurs rate hike jitters before debt ceiling vote
RE
03:59pSector Update: Tech Stocks Slipping Late Wednesday
MT
02:06pSector Update: Tech Stocks Easing Wednesday Afternoon
MT
01:43pSector Update: Tech
MT
12:25pNvidia CEO Reportedly Planning to Meet Chinese Tech Executives
MT
12:16pNvidia's Recent Product Announcements Further Bolster AI Position, BofA Says
MT
12:13pNvidia rally: Retail investors stay out on growing slowdown worries
RE
12:05pGlobal markets live: HP Inc, American Airlines, Nvidia, Goldman Sach..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 42 746 M - -
Net income 2024 15 281 M - -
Net cash 2024 13 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 60,5x
Yield 2024 0,04%
Capitalization 992 B 992 B -
EV / Sales 2024 22,9x
EV / Sales 2025 19,1x
Nbr of Employees 26 196
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 378,34 $
Average target price 429,34 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION174.47%991 997
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED26.20%480 129
BROADCOM INC.43.68%334 931
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.93.41%201 730
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.86%160 246
QUALCOMM, INC.5.51%129 224
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer