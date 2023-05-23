Tech Down as Upward Momentum Stalls -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as momentum in the sector stalled.

Shares of Nvidia declined after a long run-up on enthusiasm about demand for its chips from Artificial Intelligence applications.

Nvidia struck a deal with Microsoft to collaborate on enterprise AI applications.

Photo-technology concern Shutterstock agreed to buy Giphy from Facebook parent Meta Platforms for $53 million in net cash, ending a years long legal battle that forced the sale of the social-media animated-images company.

Apple extended its chip-supply agreement with Broadcom in a multi year, multi billion-dollar deal.

Shares of electric scooter provider Bird Global rose after reports its scooters will be available for hire in Dallas later this month.

