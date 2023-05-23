Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:52 2023-05-23 pm EDT
313.50 USD   +2.16%
05:41pTech Down as Upward Momentum Stalls -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03:00pNVIDIA Collaborates With Microsoft to Accelerate Enterprise-Ready Generative AI
AQ
02:19pDell Technologies, NVIDIA Introduce Project Helix for Generative AI
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Down as Upward Momentum Stalls -- Tech Roundup

05/23/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
Shares of technology companies fell as momentum in the sector stalled.

Shares of Nvidia declined after a long run-up on enthusiasm about demand for its chips from Artificial Intelligence applications.

Nvidia struck a deal with Microsoft to collaborate on enterprise AI applications.

Photo-technology concern Shutterstock agreed to buy Giphy from Facebook parent Meta Platforms for $53 million in net cash, ending a years long legal battle that forced the sale of the social-media animated-images company.

Apple extended its chip-supply agreement with Broadcom in a multi year, multi billion-dollar deal.

Shares of electric scooter provider Bird Global rose after reports its scooters will be available for hire in Dallas later this month.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-23 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.52% 171.56 Delayed Quote.34.07%
BIRD GLOBAL, INC. 7.51% 2.72 Delayed Quote.-39.62%
BROADCOM INC. 1.20% 686.5 Delayed Quote.22.78%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.64% 246.74 Delayed Quote.105.04%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.84% 315.26 Delayed Quote.31.46%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.57% 306.88 Delayed Quote.109.99%
SHUTTERSTOCK, INC. -1.46% 53.17 Delayed Quote.0.85%
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 30 181 M - -
Net income 2024 8 262 M - -
Net cash 2024 7 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 93,6x
Yield 2024 0,05%
Capitalization 771 B 771 B -
EV / Sales 2024 25,3x
EV / Sales 2025 19,9x
Nbr of Employees 26 196
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 311,76 $
Average target price 297,13 $
Spread / Average Target -4,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION113.33%771 023
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.17%448 532
BROADCOM INC.21.33%282 829
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.66.74%173 919
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.41%155 082
INTEL CORPORATION14.57%126 298
