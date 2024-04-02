Shares of technology companies fell sharply as traders retreated from high-risk sectors.

The SPDR Select Sector Technology exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech industry group of the S&P 500, fell by almost 1%, paring gains for the year-to-date to roughly 10%.

Artificial-intelligence poster child Nvidia saw shares tick down as traders retreated from risk, protecting portfolios against the risk of a later-than-anticipated rate cut from the Federal Reserve. But Nvidia shares remain 86% higher for the year to date.

Late-night host Jon Stewart said Apple asked him not to interview Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan when he was hosting a show and podcast on Apple TV+.

Office-sharing giant WeWork expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of May. Shares of Veeva Systems tumbled after the provider of cloud technology to life-sciences firms said Chief Financial Officer Brent Bowman has stepped down from his role.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-02-24 1757ET